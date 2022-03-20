Ukraine Will Take a Generation to Recover From the War, President Zelenskyy Says
Follow all the live updates on the Russian war on Ukraine here.
Ukraine, on Saturday, 20 March, asked China to join the West in condemning "Russian barbarism."
Meanwhile, during the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit on Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo would continue to support Ukraine.
He added: "No permission should be given by one side to change the status quo in world order by use of force."
Nine people were killed and 17 wounded after Russian shelling targetted the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia
As of Saturday, there were 816 confirmed civilian deaths in the war, according to the UN
China Stands On The Right Side of History: FM Wang Yi
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China stands on the right side of history with regard to the Ukraine crisis, as time will tell, and that its position is in line with the wishes of most countries, Reuters reported.
"China will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and opposes any unfounded accusations and suspicious against China," Yi said.
UK PM Compares Ukraine War to Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has garnered widespread criticism after he compared the ongoing war in Ukraine to Brexit, a media report said on Sunday.
In a speech, Johnson had said that Britons, like Ukrainians, had the instinct "to choose freedom" and cited the 2016 vote to leave the European Union as an example, BBC reported.
Japanese PM Continues To Support Ukraine
During the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit on Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo would continue to support Ukraine.
He added: "No permission should be given by one side to change the status quo in world order by use of force."
Ukraine Asks China To Condemn 'Russian Barbarism'
Ukraine, on Saturday, 20 March, asked China to join the West in condemning "Russian barbarism."
Presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak took to Twitter to say:
"China can be the global security system’s important element if it makes a right decision to support the civilised countries' coalition and condemn barbarism. It is a chance to sit at the table as equals [sic]."
"The West must explain to Beijing how $1.6 trillion differs from $150 billion," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.