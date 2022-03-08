As Invasion Enters 12th Day, Russia-Ukraine Hold 3rd Round of Talks in Belarus
The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine began in Belarus on Monday, 7 March.
News of the commencement of talks was tweeted by Belarus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The third round comes after Russia announced a ceasefire in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol to open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians, even as shelling and airstrikes continue in other cities.
The Russian foreign ministry also stated that a meeting would take place on Thursday between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey, as per a report by CNN.
The first round of talks had taken place on 28 February, and the second round on 3 March.
While the first round ended without any agreement between the two sides, the second round indicated some progress.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of Ukraine’s delegation, after the second round of talks said that the parties had reached a tentative agreement to organise safe corridors for civilians to evacuate and for humanitarian supplies to be delivered.
