Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Meets Top US Officials in Kyiv Amid War With Russia
This is the first meeting between Zelenskyy and top US officials since the start of Russia's invasion on 24 Feb.
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy met top US officials including the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv on Sunday, 24 April, reported AFP.
This is the first meeting between Zelenskyy and US officials since the start of Russia's invasion in the east European nation on 24 February.
"Two months of heroic nationwide resistance of to the Russian aggression have passed. I’m grateful to @POTUS and the people of US for leadership in supporting . Today the Ukrainian people are united and strong, and the Ukraine US friendship and partnership are stronger than ever," tweeted Zelenskyy on Sunday.
'We Are Expecting Specific Things & Specific Weapons': Zelenskyy
The meeting comes even as Ukraine urged the West to provide it with more powerful weapons for its fight against Russia.
In an interview with Ukrainian TV, Presidential Adviser Oleksiy Arestovych confirmed that the meeting took place.
"Yes, they are meeting with the president. Let's hope something will be decided on further help," he said, speaking in the interview.
Prior to the meeting, Zelenskyy had said that he was expecting Americans to produce results, both in terms of arms as well as security guarantees.
"You can't come to us empty handed today, and we are expecting not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons," he said, as per The Associated Press.
Reiterating Ukraine's demand for heavy weapons, Arestovych said, "there would be a new Bucha daily, if there were no weapons." Further, speaking about the visiting US delegation, he said, "They wouldn't come here if they weren't ready to give (weapons)," reported AFP.
At the Black Sea port of the battered Mariupol, where the remaining forces of Ukraine were facing Moscow's soldiers, the defence was "on the brink of collapse," he further added.
Zelenskyy, had on Saturday, thanked Washington for the help that it has offered to his nation so far. The president, however, noted that he has been demanding for more heavier weapons to face Russian troops.
(With inputs from AFP and AP.)
