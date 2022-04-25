Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Meets Top US Officials in Kyiv Amid War With Russia

Reiterating Ukraine's demand for heavy weapons, Arestovych said, "there would be a new Bucha daily, if there were no weapons." Further, speaking about the visiting US delegation, he said, "They wouldn't come here if they weren't ready to give (weapons)," reported AFP.

At the Black Sea port of the battered Mariupol, where the remaining forces of Ukraine were facing Moscow's soldiers, the defence was "on the brink of collapse," he further added.

Zelenskyy, had on Saturday, thanked Washington for the help that it has offered to his nation so far. The president, however, noted that he has been demanding for more heavier weapons to face Russian troops.