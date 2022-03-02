Ukraine Crisis: Why 8 NATO Members Triggered Article 4 of North Atlantic Treaty

Thus, although watching the actual Russian military operations unfold in Ukraine has been shocking, it has not been completely surprising. Weeks before the war started, the US and the UK deployed thousands of troops to eastern NATO members, including Poland and Estonia, as a precautionary measure. Kyiv could not get this kind of support because Ukraine is not part of NATO .

Finally, previous Article 4 consultations have seen NATO often implement measures. NATO countries deployed Patriot missile systems to protect Turkey against Syrian attacks in 2012. And in 2003 , early warning aircrafts, missile systems and over 1,000 troops were sent to Turkey during the US-led Iraq war.

In this instance, however, NATO has not made any decisions directly linked to the triggering of Article 4. This does not mean, of course, that NATO has not responded to the Russian invasion. Quite the contrary.