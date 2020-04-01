Russia’s Top Coronavirus Doctor Who Met Putin Tests Positive

Denis Protsenko, the head of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital who met with President Vladimir Putin a week ago has tested positive, he said on Tuesday, 31 March, as the Kremlin announced the Russian leader's health was fine.

Last Tuesday Denis Protsenko met with the Russian leader who inspected the Kommunarka hospital while wearing a bright yellow hazmat suit. The 67-year-old Putin was seen talking to Protsenko but without any protective gear.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov swiftly told Russian news agencies that Putin took regular tests and there was no reason to worry about his health.

"Everything is fine," Peskov said.

Protsenko said he tested positive but "felt quite well".