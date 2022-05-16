'Grave Mistake': Russia Slams Sweden, Finland Over Decision to Join NATO

Ryabkov also said that the security of the two countries would not increase as a result of their move. "They should have no illusions that we will just put up with this."

Sweden and Finland are scheduled to join NATO to enhance their defences against possible aggression from Russia. The war in Ukraine has compelled the two countries to shed their decades-long position of military non-alignment vis-a-vis NATO.

Russia, which shares a border with Finland encompassing 1,300 km, said that it would take reciprocal steps in case of such an eventuality.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto had also spoken to Russian premier Vladimir Putin last week regarding the country's potential membership bid of NATO. Moscow had said that Putin slammed the decision as a "mistake", as per AFP.