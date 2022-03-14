How Russia’s Economy Will Struggle to Pay the Price of Invading Ukraine

Such a fall would be bigger than the 1998 crash of the Russian stock markets – a major shock to an economy which has hardly seen any growth in the last decade, and failed to diversify away from exporting oil and gas. Meanwhile the European Union is planning to drastically decrease its energy dependency on Russia, while the the US and the UK have begun to phase out their own, more limited, imports.

Long-term perspectives are dire. If sanctions are maintained, Russia will be cut off from its main trading partners apart from China and Belarus. Rating agencies now predict Russia will soon be unable to pay back its creditors , again with colossal long-term impacts on the economy.