Russia Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions on President Biden, Top US Officials
American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden's son are among those sanctioned by Russia.
Russia on Tuesday, 15 March, imposed sanctions on US President Joe Biden and several top American officials, as a retaliation to the economic measures taken against the country by the West.
"In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions banning, among other things, entry into the United States for top officials of the Russian Federation, from 15 March 15, President J Biden is included in the Russian "stop-list" on the basis of mutual reciprocity. Biden, Secretary of State A Blinken, Minister of Defense L Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff M Milly, as well as a number of department heads and other American leaders."Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
"This step, taken in the order of backlash, became an inevitable consequence of the extreme Russophobic course taken by the current US administration, which in a desperate attempt to preserve American hegemony, made a bet, throwing away all decency, and Russia's frontal restraint," the statement added.
The list of individuals on the sanction list is as follows:
Joseph Biden
Anthony Blinken
Lloyd James Austin III
Mark Alexander Milley
Jacob Sullivan - Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security
William Joseph Burns - Director of CIA
Jennifer Psaki - White House Press Secretary
Dalip Singh – Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States for national security
Samantha Jane Power - Director of the Agency for International Development
Hunter Biden - the son of the US President
Hillary Clinton - former presidential candidate of the United States
Adewale Adeyemo - first Deputy Minister of Finance
Reta Jo Lewis - President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export and Import Bank
"New announcements will soon follow on the expansion of the sanctions list to include top American officials, military, lawmakers, businessmen, experts and media persons, Russophobic or cooperative arsonists June hatred towards Russia and the introduction of restrictive measures," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a statement posted on Facebook.
