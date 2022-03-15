ADVERTISEMENT

Russia Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions on President Biden, Top US Officials

American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden's son are among those sanctioned by Russia.

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Russia on Tuesday, 15 March, imposed sanctions on US President Joe Biden and several top American officials, as a retaliation to the economic measures taken against the country by the West.

"In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions banning, among other things, entry into the United States for top officials of the Russian Federation, from 15 March 15, President J Biden is included in the Russian "stop-list" on the basis of mutual reciprocity. Biden, Secretary of State A Blinken, Minister of Defense L Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff M Milly, as well as a number of department heads and other American leaders."
Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
ADVERTISEMENT

"This step, taken in the order of backlash, became an inevitable consequence of the extreme Russophobic course taken by the current US administration, which in a desperate attempt to preserve American hegemony, made a bet, throwing away all decency, and Russia's frontal restraint," the statement added.

The list of individuals on the sanction list is as follows:

  1. Joseph Biden

  2. Anthony Blinken

  3. Lloyd James Austin III

  4. Mark Alexander Milley

  5. Jacob Sullivan - Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security

  6. William Joseph Burns - Director of CIA

  7. Jennifer Psaki - White House Press Secretary

  8. Dalip Singh – Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States for national security

  9. Samantha Jane Power - Director of the Agency for International Development

  10. Hunter Biden - the son of the US President

  11. Hillary Clinton - former presidential candidate of the United States

  12. Adewale Adeyemo - first Deputy Minister of Finance

  13. Reta Jo Lewis - President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export and Import Bank

"New announcements will soon follow on the expansion of the sanctions list to include top American officials, military, lawmakers, businessmen, experts and media persons, Russophobic or cooperative arsonists June hatred towards Russia and the introduction of restrictive measures," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a statement posted on Facebook.

Also Read

Ukraine Is Well Ahead in the Battle for Hearts and Minds – But Russia Knew This

Ukraine Is Well Ahead in the Battle for Hearts and Minds – But Russia Knew This

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×