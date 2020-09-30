India Lacks Economically Right-Wing Party: Investor Ruchir Sharma

Author and investor Ruchir Sharma, in his latest book 'The Ten Rules of Successful Nation', talks about what sets a successful country apart. While it was written during the pre-pandemic days, it offers insights into what countries must do to evolve a strategy for the post-coronavirus world.

Speaking to The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, Sharma says that countries have to learn from the ‘four Ds’ on dealing with a crisis such as this.

“The four rules that become particular in the post pandemic world are De-globalisation, Digitisation, Debt and Deftness of the State in handling the crisis response,” Sharma said.