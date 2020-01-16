Robert Hyde, Man Behind Text Messages in Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Before emerging as a figure in the impeachment proceedings, Robert F Hyde was known best in Connecticut as an obscure Republican candidate for Congress censured by his own party's leaders for offensive and misogynistic tweets.

Hyde, a former landscaping company owner who presents himself on social media as an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, made headlines Tuesday, 14 January, when House Democrats’ released text messages between Hyde and Lev Parnas, a close associate of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. In the messages, Hyde disparages US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and purportedly gives Parnas updates on her location and cellphone use.

While it remains unclear how he first connected with Parnas, a review of court records and police reports depict a man who struggled with extensive financial and legal problems, including police concerns about his mental health and debt racked up at the Trump National Doral Resort in Florida.