Rishi Sunak And Liz Truss Make Final Attempts To Get Tory Members Votes

As Tory members have until 5 p.m. on Friday, 2 September, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak made their final bids for the role of UK's prime minister.

The next leader of the Conservative party will be declared on Monday, 5 September. The two candidates had a final opportunity to make their case in front of Tory members at the final leadership hustings. They discussed different topics such as housing, position of Scotland in the United Kingdom, the rising cost of inflation, and the energy crisis that continues to plague the UK.

When questioned about his stance on improving housing, Sunak reiterated the need to increase the housing supply in the nation.