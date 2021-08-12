Richard Branson Aims to Float Virgin Atlantic Amid Gloom – He Might Pull it Off

Why did Porter consider airlines so unprofitable? It goes back to his well-known 'five forces' analysis, which includes the barriers to entry into an industry for potential competitors, the level of competition and the ability of suppliers and customers to extract money.

Anyone with enough money can enter the airlines industry as planes, crews and landing gates can all be hired. An entrant can start with as little as one plane if they so wish. This means there is always the potential for lots of new players, which forces operators to be as competitive as possible – usually meaning the cheapest possible tickets for customers.

At the same time, suppliers have immense power to extract profits from airlines. Popular hub airports such as Heathrow can charge them handsomely for using their landing slots. Equally, when airlines buy large planes they must face the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus, neither of which is likely to offer a bargain given the lack of competition. In addition the industry is unionised and the unions can bring flights to a halt. This all serves to squeeze airlines’ profits.

Even then, airlines are very much at the whim of what strategists would call environmental forces. Over the years there have been major collapses in demand and air travel following 9/11, the global financial crisis of 2007-09, and now COVID.

Yet despite persistently low profits and the history of collapses of well-known names, including Monarch and FlyBMI, new entrants continue to appear, such as Norway’s Flyr. Decade after decade, it is an industry which some view as 'sexy'.