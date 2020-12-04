Social Media Not Helping Journalism: Reuters on ‘Trust’ in News 

A recently published news report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism examines trust in news from the perspective of journalists from various parts of the world.



The report has been authored by Benjamin Toff, Sumitra Badrinathan, Camila Mont’Alverne, Amy Ross Arguedas, Richard Fletcher and Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, and has been written after a study of nearly 200 publications related to trust in news and 82 interviews on the subject with journalists and other practitioners across the US, UK, India and Brazil.

“The interviews include journalists from the most prominent brands in each of these countries as well as additional voices of those working to address challenges in the information environment, both inside and outside of newsrooms,” said the press release.