Diplomat Antony Blinken to Be Biden’s Secretary of State: Reports
US President-elect Joe Biden’s first wave of Cabinet picks are expected on Tuesday, 24 November.
US President-elect Joe Biden is likely to name veteran diplomat and his long-time adviser Antony Blinken the United States secretary of state, reported Bloomberg. Joe Biden's first wave of Cabinet picks are expected on Tuesday, 24 November, amid the thick of ongoing obstruction to the political transition process from sitting president Donald Trump.
"You're going to see the first of the president-elect's Cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this week," Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain told ABC News on Sunday. Post-election, Biden has promised that his Cabinet will look like America and will be the most diverse in the country's modern political history.
Who is Antony Blinken?
Antony Blinken served as Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor when the latter was the Vice-President during the Obama administration.
Born in New York, 58-year-old Blinken practiced law briefly and entered politics in the late 1980s. He had helped Democrat Michael Dukakis' presidential campaign raise money, reported Reuters. Following this, Blinken joined Democratic President Bill Clinton’s White House as a speechwriter and became one of his national security aides.
Blinken was elevated to the post of Deputy Secretary of State in the second term of the Obama administration. Following the Obama administration, Blinken co-founded WestExec Advisors, a political strategy firm, with a top Obama-era Pentagon official, Michele Flournoy, reported Bloomberg.
Considered a ‘strong India-hand’, Blinken had spoken during the virtual celebration of India's Independence Day organised by the Biden Campaign. During the event, Blinken reportedly said that Biden has long been a champion of stronger ties with India.
"But if you go back 15 years, Joe Biden had a vision for the future of US-India relations. In 2006, he said, my dream is that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States,” he had said, reported PTI. Blinken had reportedly added:
“Well, we’re not quite there, but it’s a terrific vision, and one that I know, he will act, to realise, as president of the United States. … He was the driving force of the lifting of nuclear sanctions on India, and then the passage of this landmark India civil nuclear deal. And this is something I got to see up close and personal with him in the, in the Senate.”Antony Blinken as quoted by PTI
Picks for Other Key Posts
Jake Sullivan, a former close aide of Hillary Clinton, is likely to be named Biden’s national security adviser, reported Bloomberg. Forty-three-year-old Sullivan has also reportedly served a stint as Joe Biden’s national security adviser when he was vice president.
Talk has been swirling about more glass ceilings that could be shattered. Will Biden nominate a woman to head the Pentagon, the Treasury or the Department of Veterans Affairs? Also being closely watched is whether Biden will pick an African American to head Defence, the Interior Department or Treasury.
Biden's running mate and now Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman, the first South Asian and the first African American to ever ascend to the second-highest political office in the United States.
Biden said in televised remarks last week that he has already decided on his Treasury pick, someone who will be agreeable "for both the moderate and progressive sides of the party."
Ron Klain said plans for the 20 January inauguration are also underway, although it will be transformed by the public health imperative of the still-raging pandemic, which has killed more than a quarter million Americans in 10 months.
"They're going to try to have an inauguration that honours the importance and the symbolic meaning of the moment, but also does not result in the spread of the disease. That's our goal," Klain said.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.