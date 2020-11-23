Diplomat Antony Blinken to Be Biden’s Secretary of State: Reports

Jake Sullivan, a former close aide of Hillary Clinton, is likely to be named Biden’s national security adviser, reported Bloomberg. Forty-three-year-old Sullivan has also reportedly served a stint as Joe Biden’s national security adviser when he was vice president.

Talk has been swirling about more glass ceilings that could be shattered. Will Biden nominate a woman to head the Pentagon, the Treasury or the Department of Veterans Affairs? Also being closely watched is whether Biden will pick an African American to head Defence, the Interior Department or Treasury.

Biden's running mate and now Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman, the first South Asian and the first African American to ever ascend to the second-highest political office in the United States.

Biden said in televised remarks last week that he has already decided on his Treasury pick, someone who will be agreeable "for both the moderate and progressive sides of the party."

Ron Klain said plans for the 20 January inauguration are also underway, although it will be transformed by the public health imperative of the still-raging pandemic, which has killed more than a quarter million Americans in 10 months.

"They're going to try to have an inauguration that honours the importance and the symbolic meaning of the moment, but also does not result in the spread of the disease. That's our goal," Klain said.