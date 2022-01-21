Report Reveals Renowned Author Gabriel García Márquez’s Secret Daughter

Gabriel García Márquez, renowned Colombian author and journalist, had, for decades, kept the public unaware about an intimate aspect of his personal life – his daughter – AP reported.

Colombian newspaper El Universal published the long-kept secret on Sunday, 16 January. The news was also confirmed to AP by two of the Nobel Prize-winning author's relatives.

Famous for novels like One Hundred Years of Solitude, García Márquez died in Mexico City in 2014, where thousands of his ardent readers gathered to pay respect at his casket in a concert hall. He was married to Mercedes Barcha, for more than five decades, and lived in Mexico City with their two children, Rodrigo and Gonzalo.