US Astronaut Back to Earth After Longest Space Mission by a Woman

Koch told NBC on Tuesday, 4 February 2020 that she would "miss microgravity" as she spoke to journalists ahead of the three-and-a-half-hour journey back to Earth.

"It's really fun to be in a place where you can just bounce around between the ceiling and the floor whenever you want," she said, smiling as she twisted her body around the ISS.

Koch called three-time flyer Whitson "a heroine of mine" and a "mentor" in the space programme after she surpassed the 59-year-old's record. She also spoke of her desire to "inspire the next generation of explorers".