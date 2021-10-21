Rebel Stronghold Shelled in Syria After Bomb Attack on Army Bus Rocks Damascus

A military bus in central Damascus was the target of a bomb blast that took 14 lives on Wednesday, 20 October, BBC reported.

According to sources in the Syrian-state media, two bombs had been planted on the vehicle that exploded as it was passing under a bridge in the morning, during peak rush house.

A third bomb that had fallen off the bus was defused by bomb squad engineers.

The Interior Minister of Syria, Mohammed al-Rahman, vowed to"pursue the terrorists who committed this heinous crime wherever they are", BBC added.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the bombing as of now.