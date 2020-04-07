Rajasthan HC Stays FIR Registered Against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday, 7 April, stayed an FIR registered against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2018, and disposed of the plea for his arrest.
"The court did not find the offence made out against Dorsey and a journalist and said allowing investigation in the matter by police was absolutely uncalled for," said the petitioner's counsel Nishant Bora, PTI reported.
Allowing the miscellaneous petitions by Dorsey and a journalist, Justice Sandeep Mehta said, "I am of the opinion that allowing investigation in the matter to be continued is absolutely uncalled for."
The case was filed by Raj Kumar Sharma with the police through the court in November 2018, after a picture emerged of Dorsey holding a poster during his visit to India, that allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community.
What Had Happened?
On the visit, Dorsey had reportedly taken part in a discussion with women journalists and activists, accompanied by Twitter's legal head Vijaya Gadde. Afterwards, a picture showing Dorsey holding a poster reading ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy’ was posted by writer and journalist Anna MM Vetticad, and received heavy backlash on the social networking platform.
Following this, Twitter issued a clarification while Gadde apologized from her own personal account. An FIR had been lodged against Dorsey for the same.
