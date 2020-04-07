Rajasthan HC Stays FIR Registered Against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday, 7 April, stayed an FIR registered against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2018, and disposed of the plea for his arrest.

"The court did not find the offence made out against Dorsey and a journalist and said allowing investigation in the matter by police was absolutely uncalled for," said the petitioner's counsel Nishant Bora, PTI reported.

Allowing the miscellaneous petitions by Dorsey and a journalist, Justice Sandeep Mehta said, "I am of the opinion that allowing investigation in the matter to be continued is absolutely uncalled for."