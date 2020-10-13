Racism Has Long Shaped US Prez Polls, Here’s How 2020 Might Unfold

Who turns out to vote, who stays at home, and who mails or drops in a ballot are all likely to play a significant role in the outcome of the US presidential election. Race and racism are important in motivating and suppressing voters.

Unlike in Australia and a handful of other democracies, voting in the United States is voluntary. People have to be motivated to vote, whether in person or by mail.

But with the public polarised and tribal, it is extremely difficult to convert likely voters away from their long-term allegiances.