‘Cooperation Between Quad Countries Should Not Target Third Parties’: China

Lijian was further quoted as saying, "Relevant countries should abandon the obsolete Cold War mentality and narrow-minded geopolitical rivalry concept and view correctly and respect people's aspiration in the region and do more things conducive to regional solidarity and cooperation” PTI reported.

India, Japan, the US and Australia in November 2017, set up the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) in order to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

Meanwhile, China claims almost all of the 1.3 million square mile South China Sea as its sovereign territory and has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, PTI reported.