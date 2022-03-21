Qatar Airways' Delhi-Doha Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Karachi

A Doha-based Qatar Airways flight from Delhi to Doha on Monday, 21 March, made an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan.

The Qatar Airways flight QR579 was diverted to Karachi after it declared an emergency due to the indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold.

"The aircraft landed safely at Karachi where it was met by emergency services and passengers disembarked orderly via stairs," the airline said in a statement.