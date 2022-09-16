ADVERTISEMENT

‘Russia Will Continue Ukraine Offensive Despite Counter Measures’: Prez Putin

This comes after Putin admitted that China had questions and concerns about the Ukraine crisis at the SCO summit.

‘Russia Will Continue Ukraine Offensive Despite Counter Measures’: Prez Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, 16 September, said that Russia will press on with its offensive in Ukraine despite Ukrainian counteroffensive measures, AP reported.

This comes after Putin on Thursday admitted that China had questions and concerns about the Ukraine crisis at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

Putin also told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Russia values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"We understand your questions and concern about this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position, we will explain in detail our position on this issue, although we have talked about this before," Putin reportedly told Xi.
"We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis," he added.

China and Russia have previously stated that they have a "no-limits" relationship.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters.)

