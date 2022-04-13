'Exchange Him for Our Boys, Girls': Ukraine Arrests Putin Ally Viktor Medvedchuk

In what they called a "lightning-fast and dangerous" operation, Ukrainian security services have arrested Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Ukraine – an oligarch and opposition politician named Viktor Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk was charged with treason last year, and escaped house arrest a few days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement of his capture was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who posted a photo on social media of Medvedchuk in handcuffs, dressed in army clothes with a Ukrainian flag on them.