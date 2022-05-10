Pulitzer Board Honours ‘Courage’ of Ukrainian Journalists Covering Russian War

The CPJ has also said on its website that it is investigating five other journalists’ deaths in Ukraine “to determine if they were work-related.”

“Scores more have faced shelling, shooting and detention as they work to provide vital information about the invasion. Russian journalists have been detained and threatened during Moscow’s crackdown on independent Russian media, and many have fled the country,” the group added.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) congratulated the journalists of Ukraine and said in a tweet, "Thank you for showing the truth to the whole world. Pulitzer prize acknowledges their courage, endurance and commitment to truthful reporting amid Russian invasion and propaganda war."