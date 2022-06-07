‘Provocative’: Trudeau Slams China for Close Encounters With Canadian Warplanes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, 6 June, denounced Beijing’s “irresponsible and provocative behaviour” after a Chinese aircraft reportedly had several close encounters with Canadian aircraft in international airspace over Japan.

The Canadian aircraft were deployed in Japan as part of a global effort to enforce United Nations sanctions against North Korea for its nuclear weapons programme and Ottawa slammed Beijing for unprofessional and risky behaviour during these incidents.

According to an AFP report, Trudeau said,