What are the Pros & Cons of the Sunshine Protection Act Passed by the US Senate?

The bill that was first proposed in the Texas legislature in 2019 aims to make DST permanent.

The idea originated in the 1800s with a simple goal - to use more hours of sunlight during the day.

During the summer, since the sun rose early and set later, the availaibility of sunrays was more throughout the day.

People rising early for work would still miss out on some valuable hours of sunshine, and it was therefore decided that it would be better to take an hour in the mornings and compensate for it by deleting an hour in the evenings.