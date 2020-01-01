Pro-Democracy Protesters March in Hong Kong on New Year’s Day

Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters thronged the streets of Hong Kong for a massive rally on New Year's Day as demonstrators look to carry the momentum of their months-old movement into 2020.

Hong Kong has been battered by nearly seven months of unrest, which was sparked by a proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China but morphed into a larger revolt against what many fear is Beijing's tightening control.

Demonstrators gathered in Victoria Park to march across Hong Kong's main island, through the Causeway Bay district - usually packed with tourists and shoppers – to Central, the commercial heart of the international financial hub.