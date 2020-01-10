Jordan’s Princess Salma Becomes First Female Pilot of Her Country

On Wednesday, 8 January Princess Salma bint Abdullah of Jordan made history by becoming the first woman in her country to pass the theoretical and practical pilot training with Jordanian Armed Forces.

According to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court, the 19-year-old completed her pilot training on fixed-wing aircraft.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced on its website, “His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in the presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Highness Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, on Wednesday, His Highness Princess Salma Bint Abdullah II, imitated the flying pavilion after passing the flight course and requirements for obtaining it, and completing hours Academic and practical aviation, as the first Jordanian girl to pass the basic training stage as a pilot on fixed-wing aircraft.”