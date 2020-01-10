Jordan’s Princess Salma Becomes First Female Pilot of Her Country
On Wednesday, 8 January Princess Salma bint Abdullah of Jordan made history by becoming the first woman in her country to pass the theoretical and practical pilot training with Jordanian Armed Forces.
According to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court, the 19-year-old completed her pilot training on fixed-wing aircraft.
The Royal Hashemite Court announced on its website, “His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in the presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Highness Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, on Wednesday, His Highness Princess Salma Bint Abdullah II, imitated the flying pavilion after passing the flight course and requirements for obtaining it, and completing hours Academic and practical aviation, as the first Jordanian girl to pass the basic training stage as a pilot on fixed-wing aircraft.”
As per the announcement, the imitation of the Aviation Wing, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Commander of the Royal Air Force, the King Hussein Air College Commandant, and the Commander of the Aviation Wing attended the ceremony.
The ceremony at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman was also attended by Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.
Princess Salma is now 19 years old and is the second daughter and third child of Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.
Princess Salma is the first Jordanian woman to complete training for a fixed-wing aircraft in the Hashemite Kingdom but not the first one to finish pilot training in general. Princess Aisha bint Hussein was the first Arab woman to attend Sandhurst and graduated in 1987.
“Brilliant and hard-working as always! Congrats on receiving your wings and here’s to more success and achievements,” her brother wrote on his Instagram account, posting a photo of his father presenting Princess Salma with her wings.
Following Princess Salma’s success, here is how people on Twitter reacted:
