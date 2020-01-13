Princes William, Harry Slam Report Alleging Reason for Royal Split

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today (Monday) speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge,” the joint statement notes.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” it notes.

While the statement does not name the UK newspaper or the specific report in question, it is believed to be referring to a story in ‘The Times' on Monday with the headline: Princes “fell out because William wasn't friendly towards Meghan.”

It alleges that Harry and Meghan felt “pushed away from the royal family by the ‘bullying' attitude’ of Prince William.”