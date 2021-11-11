Prince Harry Says he Warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Before Jan 6 Capitol Riot

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, at a conference organised by the technology publication 'Wired', said that he had warned Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey one day before the January 6 Capital attack that his company was allowing the possibility of a coup to materialise, Agence France-Presse reported.

"Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6," Prince Harry said.

"I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before and then it happened and I haven't heard from him since," he added.