Prince Harry Says he Warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Before Jan 6 Capitol Riot
Harry says that he had emailed Dorsey one day before the attack, saying Twitter was allowing a coup to materialise.
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, at a conference organised by the technology publication 'Wired', said that he had warned Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey one day before the January 6 Capital attack that his company was allowing the possibility of a coup to materialise, Agence France-Presse reported.
"Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6," Prince Harry said.
"I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before and then it happened and I haven't heard from him since," he added.
The mob that attacked the capitol had been allegedly instigated by former President Donald Trump after he gave a speech spouting now proven lies about the results of the 2020 US presidential election.
Twitter subsequently banned Trump permanently, but the former has refused to comment on Harry's revelations.
The Duke of Sussex believes that "the internet is being defined by hate, division and lies", NDTV reported.
(With inputs from AFP and NDTV)
