Prince Harry & Meghan Officially Step Down As Frontline UK Royals

Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle on Tuesday, 31 March, bid a formal goodbye to their role as frontline royals as they settle down to their financially independent roles in the US.

Harry, who remains sixth in line to the British throne, had announced the royal split along with Meghan earlier this year and, as per the deal struck with Buckingham Palace, they will now be in a 12-month transition period with the option for the prince to return to his frontline roles by March 2021.