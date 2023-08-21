BRICS Bilaterals, First Greece Trip: Agenda for PM Modi's Upcoming Foreign Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit South Africa on 22 August to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit, which holds great importance given the extensive participation from global leaders and the in-person nature of the summit. Subsequently, Modi will visit Greece on 25 August for an official visit.
The BRICS grouping consists of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
“The Summit will provide an opportunity to review the progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping and identify future areas of activity,” read the MEA’s official release.
While in Johannesburg, Modi will also attend two events: the BRICS Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue, which are focused on the BRICS’ cooperation with Africa and the organisation’s expansion.
The theme of the 2023 BRICS summit is “BRICS & Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism” and is the first in-person meeting after three years of virtual summits during the pandemic.
Prime Minister Modi last visited South Africa in July 2018 for the 10th BRICS summit and previously visited in July 2016 for a bilateral visit.
Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramphosa visited India in January 2019 and was the chief guest during the 70th Republic Day Parade. The pair had previously met in June 2022, during the G7 outreach in Germany and spoke a few weeks ago, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said during a press conference.
Following his arrival on 22 August, PM Modi will attend the BRICS leader retreat which will see close-door meetings with a focus on global developments of concern and the role BRICS can play in addressing these developments and challenges.
While in Johannesburg, Modi will join multiple foreign leaders, including those of Brazil, China, and South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to attend the meeting virtually, and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation.
Modi is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with "certain leaders present in Johannesburg," according to the MEA's announcement, which refrained from providing specific information. Foreign Secretary Kwatra said that the PM’s schedule for bilateral meetings are still being developed and a more comprehensive schedule will follow.
Over and above discussions around matters of economic cooperation and food security, and the expansion of BRICS membership, the PM is also likely to discuss security interests, terrorism and furthering cooperation, The Quint has learnt. Drawing from previous multilateral summits, the PM is also expected to reiterate the need to end the war in Ukraine and move forward using dialogue and diplomacy.
The second day, which is set for the BRICS summit, will be divided into two sessions:
A closed plenary session focusing on items of intra-BRICS cooperation, reform of multilateral systems and counter-terrorism issues, and an open plenary which will see participation from other organisations associated with BRICS and will include the President of the New Development Bank, Chair of BRICS business council and Chair of BRICS women’s business alliance.
Modi will also attend a business forum on Wednesday, 23 August and is expected to discuss the importance of economic cooperation, especially following the pandemic, and the consequences of the Ukraine war. Moreover, he is likely to underline India’s economic achievements and Digital India. Apart from the two-leader level BRICS Summit meetings, Modi will also subsequently address the South Africa-based Indian diaspora.
On 24 August, the Indian PM is also set to participate in a special themed event called “BRICS - Africa outreach and BRICS plus dialogue” which is being organised after the summit and is set to see attendance from dozens of predominantly African countries.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that discussions will revolve around how Africa can help shape and contribute to the development of the global south.
Amidst the queue of 22 nations aspiring for BRICS membership, discussions will pivot towards the bloc's expansion. India and Brazil, conscious of the risk of undue Chinese influence and the importance of maintaining relations with the West, are proceeding cautiously on this matter.
India, closely connected with several countries aspiring for membership, has vehemently refuted claims of obstructing the expansion process. Instead, it emphasises the necessity of establishing clear membership criteria before progressing.Expand
The first day will also see a leaders retreat where Modi will come alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since their quick talk on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last year.
While an official bilateral dialogue has not been suggested by either party, the possibility remains open.
Anticipation of a potential meeting between Modi and Xi has escalated following a sequence of high-level interactions between India and China in recent weeks. Notably, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar have held discussions with Wang Yi, the current foreign minister of China, on the sidelines of various multilateral events over the past few weeks.
The joint communiqué released subsequent to the most recent talks between the military commanders of India and China regarding the standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has also added to the speculation about a possible Modi-Xi encounter in Johannesburg.
The statement, issued after the discussions on 13 and 14 August, characterised the deliberations as productive and forward-looking.
With Xi present, he may also look to raise the issue of terrorism, like at the virtual summit last year that was chaired by the Chinese president and where he called upon member-states to provide mutual support in the designation of terrorists and to not politicise the issue.
On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit and retreat, the PM is expected to meet several leaders of other BRICS states besides the invitees.Expand
On 25 August, PM Modi will arrive in Athens for an official visit at the invitation of Kyriakos Mitsotakis and will receive a ceremonial welcome. Subsequently, he will visit The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where the PM will lay a wreath.
During the official trip to Greece, Modi is scheduled to engage in discussions with PM Mitsotakis to enhance their bilateral relationship further. The leaders will participate in both private and delegation-level conversations.
In addition, Prime Minister Modi will have the opportunity to engage with business magnates from both nations and interact with the Indian diaspora in Greece.
The MEA emphasised the enduring ties between India and Greece, which have been reinforced in recent times through collaborative efforts in areas such as maritime transport, defense, trade, investment, and interpersonal connections.
Sources have indicated that India and Greece are anticipated to upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership during this visit.
Notably, in September 1983, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi undertook an official visit to Greece. Similarly, the former Greek Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou made three visits to India: first in November 1984 to attend Indira Gandhi's funeral, then in January 1985 for a summit centered on nuclear disarmament, and once more in January 1986 as the chief guest for India's Republic Day festivities.
