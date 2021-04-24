Pressure Builds on Biden to Ship AstraZeneca Vaccine to India

The US Chambers issued the statement after Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sought global help in fight against COVID-19. "Will strive to ensure that our supply chains are as smooth as possible in a difficult global situation. The world must support India, as India helps the world," he said in a tweet.

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters that the United States continues to work closely with India to facilitate the movement of essential supplies and also address the bottlenecks of the supply chains.