President Trump Still in Hospital, Official Hopeful of Discharge

One was about providing mental health assistance during the pandemic and the others were orders permitting companies to continue operating a petroleum pipeline from Canada to the US.

On Sunday evening, Trump got out of his presidential suite at the hospital and drove around the facility to greet supporters waiting outside with flags and signs of support.

The outing was criticised by some doctors as endangering his staff and others.

There was still concern about his condition after his doctor, Sean Conley, disclosed on Sunday that Trump had had two potentially serious temporary health incidents.