‘Vaccine, a Christmas Miracle:’ Trump in Last Address as FLOTUS

The president added that the country is delivering "millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives."

"We are grateful for all of the scientists, researchers, manufacturing workers and service members who have worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible. It is truly a Christmas miracle," Outgoing President Trump said.

President Trump, Melania Trump and their son Barron tested positive for coronavirus in October. None of them have received the COVID vaccine so far.

However, there was no mention of the increasing death toll in America due to the virus, which currently stands at more than 326,000. The number of people hospitalised with the virus hit a record 119,463 and there were 228,131 new infections recorded.

First lady Melania Trump acknowledged that this Christmas is different due to the pandemic, but said they have been inspired this year by the kindness of Americans.

"Teachers have worked extraordinarily hard to keep our students learning, students have delivered groceries to elderly neighbours, communities have found new ways to stay connected to one another," Melania Trump said.