No Time to Wait: President Biden Signs Flurry of Executive Orders

In his first few hours as the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Wednesday, 20 January, signed a flurry of executive orders, moving swiftly to dismantle former President Donald Trump’s legacy.

Apart from sending a notice to the United Nations stating that the US will re-enter the Paris climate accord, Biden signed 16 other executive orders, presidential memoranda and agency directives on a variety of issues, including an order requiring masks on federal property and another meant to ensure racial equality, CNN reported.