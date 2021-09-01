'Will Ensure Afghan Govt Survives': Biden's Last Pre-Taliban Call to Ghani

Days later, on 15 August, with Afghan forces rapidly retreating, the Taliban marched into Kabul. The Afghan President, shortly afterwards, fled the country.



Meanwhile, a transcript as well as the audio of the last Biden-Ghani phone call, has been accessed by Reuters. As per the news agency’s report, Biden had asked Ghani to work on Afghanistan government’s “perception” problem.

“I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban."