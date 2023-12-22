Prague University Shooting: At Least 15 Students Killed, Gunman Deceased

A devastating shooting in Prague resulted in the loss of 14 lives and injuries to 25 others after a 24-year-old gunman carried out an assault at Prague's Charles University on Thursday, 21 December. The incident is being reported as the deadliest shooting in Czech modern history.

According to BBC, authorities confirmed the "elimination" of the gunman, who was a student at the university and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala expressed his deep sorrow, cancelling his scheduled commitments in response to the incident.

At a press briefing, Prague's police chief, Martin Vondrášek, cautioned that the death toll from the tragic incident might increase, labelling the shooting as a premeditated violent attack. He suggested it was seemingly influenced by similar tragic events overseas.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan stated that there was no indication of the incident having a terror angle in the shooting at the university's faculty of arts building. Moreover, police revealed that the shooter's father had been found deceased earlier on the same day.