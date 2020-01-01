Pope Francis Equates Violence Against Women to Profaning God

Pope Francis is pinning much of his hopes for a more peaceful world in the new year on women, saying violence against them is akin to profaning God and calling for them to be increasingly involved in making major decisions.

In his homily on Wednesday, 1 January, in St Peter's Basilica, Francis decried the "many times women's bodies are sacrificed on the profane altar of advertisements, of profit, of pornography".

He also lamented that women are continually offended, beaten, raped, forced into prostitution" or forced to have abortions. The Catholic church forbids abortion.