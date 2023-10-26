Polish Paraglider Goes Missing in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

Two helicopters have been deployed to search for a Polish paraglider pilot who has been reported missing in Kangra after flying from Bir-Billing, the world-renowned paragliding site.

On Monday, 23 October, four Polish nationals, including Andrzej Kulawik, who was flying solo, took off from Billing and had to land at Dharamshala.

The rescue teams of Kangra district have located three out of four foreigners, but one - Andrez is still missing, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said on 25 October, as reported by PTI.