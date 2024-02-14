PML-N Nominates Shehbaz Sharif As PM in Coalition With PPP, Imran Khan Hits Out

Shehbaz thanked Zardari and said, "Today we have united to tell the nation that we all accept the split mandate. I am thankful to Zardari and Bilawal that they decided for their party to vote for the PML-N," he said and thanked the other gathered leaders as well.

Hours before the announcement, Imran Khan had hit out at the PML-N and PPP as "mandate thieves" and rejected the notion of forming a coalition with other major political parties. Speaking to journalists in Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala Jail, Khan stated, "There can be no alliance with PML-N, PPP, and MQM."

He cautioned against the "reckless endeavour" of establishing a government based on "stolen votes." In a message relayed through his family on his official X handle, Khan warned, "I caution against the reckless endeavour of forming a government with stolen votes. Such blatant theft will not only disrespect citizens but also plunge the country's economy further into decline."