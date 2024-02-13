PM Modi Holds Talks With Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan After Landing in UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 13 February, after which the two leaders held delegation-level bilateral talks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
(Photo: PTI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were present during the bilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, during which the leaders oversaw the exchange of several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs),
PM Modi highlighted the rarity of their frequent meetings, having met five times in the past eight months. He emphasized the significant progress achieved across various sectors, underscoring the comprehensive partnership between India and the UAE.
Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was greeted with a guard of honor, followed by a ceremonial welcome at the Qasr Al Watan, the Presidential Palace. The leaders engaged in discussions aimed at advancing the bilateral strategic partnership between the two nations.
Discussions between the leaders focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors including energy, ports, fintech, digital infrastructure, railways, and investment flows. Several agreements were expected to be signed to strengthen collaboration in these key areas.
According to a readout from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, discussions between the leaders encompassed various sectors, emphasising the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Key agreements were exchanged, including those on investment, energy cooperation, and digital infrastructure. The launch of UAE's domestic card JAYWAN, based on India's RuPay stack, energy partnership discussions and long-term contracts for LNG were a few topics that were discussed.
PM Modi highlighted the substantial growth in cooperation between India and the UAE across various sectors over the past nine years ahead of his visit and emphasised the strengthening cultural and people-to-people connections between the two nations.
During his visit , PM Modi is set to engage in extensive discussions with top leaders of the Gulf nation, aimed at further enhancing bilateral strategic ties.
Among the key agenda items, PM Modi will address a gathering of global leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai, alongside holding discussions with UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to bolster India’s multifaceted connections with Dubai.
The highlight of PM Modi's visit will be the inauguration of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, marking a historic moment in Abu Dhabi's cultural landscape.
The temple, situated in Abu Mureikhah near Al Rahba, is spread over approximately 27 acres of land, generously donated by the UAE government. As the largest Hindu temple in the Gulf region, it stands as a testament to the shared values of harmony, peace, and tolerance between India and the UAE.