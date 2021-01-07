Democratic Process Can’t Be Subverted: PM Modi on US Capitol Siege

Responding to the chaos that erupted in the US, with supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump storming the US Capitol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 7 January, said, "the democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests."

"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," PM Modi tweeted.