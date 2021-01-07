Democratic Process Can’t Be Subverted: PM Modi on US Capitol Siege

“Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
Responding to the chaos that erupted in the US, with supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump storming the US Capitol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 7 January, said, "the democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests."

"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," PM Modi tweeted.

(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/@narendramodi/Twitter)

The drama in the US unfolded as members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the counting of votes to certify the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election.

A woman died after being shot inside the Capitol. According to reports, the woman was shot in the chest by a law enforcement officer and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where resuscitation efforts were made.

