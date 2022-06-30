Pew Says Negative Views of China 'At or Near Historic Highs' Due to Human Rights

In a report titled, Negative Views of China Tied to Critical Views of its Policies on Human Rights, published on Wednesday, 29 June, the Pew Research Center concluded that "negative views of China remain at or near historic highs" in most of the 19 countries that were surveyed.

The United States, Canada, and Sweden were the top three countries featured on the list. The survey did not include India.

Other countries on the list include Germany, Israel, South Korea, and Australia.

The unfavourable opinions regarding China, led by the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jinping, are primarily connected to human rights.