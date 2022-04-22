'Personal Visit': US on Ilhan Omar's PoK Visit After India Condemnation

Her meeting with Imran Khan at his residence at Bani Gala is also being criticised since Khan had accused the US of conspiracy to topple his government.

When asked about the Omar-Khan meeting, Chollet said, "Congresswoman's visit was a personal visit. It was not something that the State Department helped to organise, so I don't have much to comment on it. Because it was a visit made in her personal capacity."

Omar has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi. Previously, she had questioned the Biden administration officials over what she said was their "failure to criticise the Indian government on the issue of human rights and its actions against its Muslim minorities in India".

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had raised the issue of Kashmir with the 39-year-old lawmaker and stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the issue.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)