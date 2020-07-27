One Shot Dead During Black Lives Matter Protest in Texas, US

One person was killed on Saturday, 25 July, and the suspect detained at a Black Lives Matter protest in Texas.

Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots were fired in downtown Austin during a march by over 100 people, reported news agency Reuters.

Austin police and emergency medical services confirmed the news on Twitter. There were no other deaths reported.

Initial reports show the suspect was carrying a rifle and shot at the victim, who was in his car, police told in a briefing, reported Reuters. The suspect has been detained, they said.