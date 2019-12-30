5 Stabbed at Hanukkah Celebration in Attack on Jews Near New York

A knife-wielding man stormed into a rabbi's home and stabbed five people as they celebrated Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City, US, an ambush the governor said on Sunday, 29 December, was an act of domestic terrorism fueled by intolerance and a ‘cancer’ of growing hatred in America.

Police tracked a fleeing suspect to Manhattan and made an arrest within two hours of the attack on Saturday night in Monsey. Grafton E Thomas had blood all over his clothing, smelled of bleach but said “almost nothing” when officers stopped him, officials said.

An automated license plate reader alerted officers that the suspect’s car had crossed over the George Washington Bridge into New York City about an hour after the attack. Thomas was stopped and taken into custody about 20-30 minutes later, NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea said.