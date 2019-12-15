14 Killed in Bus Accident in Nepal, Overspeeding Suspected

A passenger bus veered off the road and fell some 100 metres along the Araniko Highway in Nepal's Sindhupalchok on Sunday, 15 December, killing at least 14 people and injuring 18 others.

The bus was heading towards Bhaktapur from Kalinchok in Dolakha district when it skidded off the highway and plunged down from Chha Kilo area, police said.

Three children and 11 adults were killed in the accident, the Kathmandu Post reported, quoting police.