Palestine Death Toll Surpasses 2,300, Making It the Deadliest War for Gaza

The death toll on Sunday, 15 October, surpassed that of the war in 2014, when 2,251 Palestinians were killed.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Palestine Death Toll Surpasses 2,300, Making It the Deadliest War for Gaza
The Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday, 15 October, that 2,329 Palestinians have been killed so far amid the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas, making it the deadliest of all the five Gaza wars for Palestinians.

Deadliest war for Palestine: The death toll on Sunday surpassed that of the war in 2014, when 2,251 Palestinians, including 1,462 civilians, were killed, as per figures released by the United Nations.

The war in 2014 had lasted for six weeks. As many as 74 people, including six civilians, were killed on the Israeli side.

The latest war erupted after Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday, 7 October. Over 1,300 Israelis were killed in the attack, most of whom were civilians.

For Israel, the ongoing war is the deadliest since the 1973 battle against Syria and Egypt.

(With inputs from AP and The New York Times.)

Topics:  Israel Palestine 

