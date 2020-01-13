Pak Taxi Driver Returns Indian Girl’s Lost Wallet, Family Praises

An honest Pakistani taxi driver in Dubai, who returned an Indian student's lost wallet containing cash and her UK visa, has been hailed by the family for his goodwill gesture, according to a media report.

Raechel Rose, a Keralite and a corporate law student at Lancaster University in the UK, was on her way to her friend's birthday party in Dubai where she completed her graduation.

Rose, who flew to Manchester on 8 January, had lost the wallet in Modassar Khadim's cab on 4 January, the Gulf News reported.

"She had got into his taxi with another friend near Burjuman on 4 January," said Rose's mother Sindhu Biju.

"Just then, they saw their other friends in another car and decided to join them," said Biju who was accompanying her daughter.